Bieber or Foreigner fomo? More tickets for Big Concert shows to go on sale
Big Concerts says it will resume full capacity arena and stadium tours with immediate effect after the repealing of all Covid-19 regulations, with fans likely to see more tickets to their favourite shows go on sale soon.
Last week health minister Joe Phaahla repealed Covid-19 regulations governing the use of face masks and limits on gatherings.
He said the repeal of the regulations concerned would come into operation on publication in the gazette.
Big Concerts CEO Justin van Wyk, quoting the immortal words of Freddy Mercury, said “the show must go on”.
“This important development sets us on the path to economic recovery. SA music lovers cautious about attending large concerts can attend live shows with full confidence the shows will happen and the environment will be safe.”
International acts Big Concerts announced for this year include Justin Bieber, Foreigner, David Gray, The Lumineers and OneRepublic.
Van Wyk said with capacity back to 100%, more tickets will go on sale.
“We are back in business and will announced many more world-class tours in the coming weeks”, said Van Wyk.
He said wearing face masks and presenting vaccine certificates or negative Covid-19 tests are no longer mandatory to enter a venue.
“We leave these decisions to the individual concertgoer, but strongly encourage vulnerable people and those with underlying medical conditions to take appropriate health precautions,” he said.
Here are dates for international acts coming to SA:
Justin Bieber: Justice World Tour
- September 28 at DHL Stadium, Cape Town
- October 1 at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg
Foreigner
- October 9 at SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria
- October 11 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town
OneRepublic
- November 15 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town
- November 18 and 19 at SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria
The Lumineers: Brightside World Tour
- November 30 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town
- December 2 at SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria
David Gray: White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour
- December 1 at Grand Arena, GrandWest, Cape Town
- December 3 at SunBet Arena, Time Square, Pretoria
