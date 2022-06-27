Bieber or Foreigner fomo? More tickets for Big Concert shows to go on sale

Big Concerts says it will resume full capacity arena and stadium tours with immediate effect after the repealing of all Covid-19 regulations, with fans likely to see more tickets to their favourite shows go on sale soon.

Last week health minister Joe Phaahla repealed Covid-19 regulations governing the use of face masks and limits on gatherings.

He said the repeal of the regulations concerned would come into operation on publication in the gazette.

Big Concerts CEO Justin van Wyk, quoting the immortal words of Freddy Mercury, said “the show must go on”.

“This important development sets us on the path to economic recovery. SA music lovers cautious about attending large concerts can attend live shows with full confidence the shows will happen and the environment will be safe.”