×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘Genuine, kind’ Ghislaine Maxwell gets glowing review ahead of sentencing

British socialite faces up to 55 years in jail

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
28 June 2022 - 14:30
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced on Tuesday after her conviction on sex trafficking charges. File image.
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced on Tuesday after her conviction on sex trafficking charges. File image.
Image: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

As convicted socialite Ghislaine Maxwell prepares to hear her fate on sex trafficking charges, she's received glowing support from an unlikely source: an alleged cocaine trafficker.

Maxwell, 60, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for her December conviction for helping her then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, the globe-trotting financier and convicted sex offender, abuse girls between 1994 and 2004. Prosecutors say she deserves between 30 and 55 years in prison.

The sentence will be imposed by US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan federal court. Maxwell wants less than 20 years, arguing she is being scapegoated for Epstein's crimes.

Now ahead of her sentencing, Tatiana Venegas submitted a handwritten note to the judge, describing Maxwell as a “genuine and kind person” who's helpful to her fellow inmates, according to Daily Mail.

The duo are both imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, with Venegas facing charges for allegedly masterminding a $2.8m drug deal.

Venegas, 31, reportedly wrote the letter to show people there are “positive opinions, some of them among inmates in the unit” about the disgraced socialite.

Maxwell also filed letters of support from her siblings and society figures who are acquainted with her.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

READ MORE

Ghislaine Maxwell placed on suicide watch ahead of sentencing

Ghislaine Maxwell reported Brooklyn jail staff threatened her safety, prompting employees to place her on suicide watch, prosecutors said, arguing ...
Lifestyle
6 hours ago

Ghislaine Maxwell should get 30-55 years in prison, US Says

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite convicted of engaging in a 10-year sex-trafficking scheme with former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, deserves to ...
News
5 days ago

No new trial for Ghislaine Maxwell despite juror's false statement

Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost her bid to overturn her US sex trafficking conviction, even after a juror acknowledged having falsely stated before ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Daughter who no longer wants ‘to be related’ to dad Elon Musk granted name ... Lifestyle
  2. Rich, Zozi, Lasizwe: Best and worst dressed celebs this week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Best and worst dressed celebs on the #DStvMVCA red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. After court victory, Johnny Depp may return as Jack Sparrow in R4.7bn deal — ... Lifestyle
  5. ASPASIA KARRAS | Not even Elon’s cash can save him from the shade of his own ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

East London nightclub tragedy: Here's what we know so far
Gift of the Givers fights for Nelson Mandela Bay as day zero looms