‘Genuine, kind’ Ghislaine Maxwell gets glowing review ahead of sentencing

As convicted socialite Ghislaine Maxwell prepares to hear her fate on sex trafficking charges, she's received glowing support from an unlikely source: an alleged cocaine trafficker.

Maxwell, 60, is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday for her December conviction for helping her then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, the globe-trotting financier and convicted sex offender, abuse girls between 1994 and 2004. Prosecutors say she deserves between 30 and 55 years in prison.

The sentence will be imposed by US Circuit Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan federal court. Maxwell wants less than 20 years, arguing she is being scapegoated for Epstein's crimes.

Now ahead of her sentencing, Tatiana Venegas submitted a handwritten note to the judge, describing Maxwell as a “genuine and kind person” who's helpful to her fellow inmates, according to Daily Mail.

The duo are both imprisoned at the Metropolitan Detention Centre, with Venegas facing charges for allegedly masterminding a $2.8m drug deal.

Venegas, 31, reportedly wrote the letter to show people there are “positive opinions, some of them among inmates in the unit” about the disgraced socialite.

Maxwell also filed letters of support from her siblings and society figures who are acquainted with her.

— Additional reporting by Reuters