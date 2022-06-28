×

Lifestyle

Capitec’s rewards programme helps customers save on autopilot

Live Better has tools that can round up your small change and make you earn more interest — without you having to lift a finger

28 June 2022 - 16:52
Sponsored
Capitec's Live Better uses smart tools to save for you so you can spend your time on the things that matter most.
Image: Supplied/Capitec

Thinking about saving for that dream vacation, side hustle or retirement, but finding the commitment difficult?

Capitec, SA’s best digital bank with more than 10-million clients, is making saving  simple with the launch of Live Better. The rewards programme is accessible to all clients and enables them to save better when banking with Capitec. It uses smart tools to save for you, so you can spend your time on the things that matter most.

In May, Capitec helped clients save over R69m. By the end of 2022, the bank aims to help increase the savings in clients’ pockets to R1bn.

“Saving is one of the cornerstones of securing your financial future and building wealth. It gives you a buffer in times of uncertainty and the chance to enjoy a quality life. But getting there requires a shift in spending behaviour that many South Africans find difficult. More than 7-million clients are living better with Capitec — and of these, 47% are saving better with automatic tools,” says Francois Viviers, group executive of marketing and communications at Capitec. 

How to save better:

Once joining Live Better on the Capitec banking app for free, the following tools help you save on autopilot:

  • Round up turns your small change into big savings without you lifting a finger. You switch that option on and spend like you normally would. Capitec rounds up each purchase to the value of your choice (R2, R5 or R10) and automatically transfers the difference to your Live Better savings account once the transaction has cleared. Any card purchases qualify including card machine, app and online purchases. 
  • Interest Sweep helps you earn more interest. Once switched on, the interest you earn in your transactional savings account and savings plan will be swept into your Live Better savings account at the end of every month, where it earns more interest. 

“A client spends as they normally would and Capitec does the rest — no fuss and no fees. It’s the bank’s mission to help South Africans build their financial wellbeing, and the first step in doing so is creating a strong savings culture. This can open doors to furthering your education, building your own business or venturing overseas for a dream trip. It’s all about helping you save better so that you can live better.” 

This article was paid for by Capitec. 

