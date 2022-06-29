Picking the right bank account can help your savings grow faster

SA is in an interest rate hiking cycle, and experts expect interest rates to continue to rise well into 2023. This is not just a local phenomenon, with the US Federal Reserve, along with central banks in the UK and Europe, also increasing interest rates to counter rising inflation.

In such a climate, notice deposit accounts provide unique benefits like higher interest rates compared to short-term savings, and their rates flex with market rates so clients can take advantage of rising interest rates, as opposed to fixed deposit accounts where the rate is fixed.

“At Discovery Bank we also recognise the behavioural element of notice deposit accounts — because the funds are not immediately accessible, it helps clients be more disciplined and not withdraw funds without careful thought,” says Akash Dowra, head of client insights at Discovery Bank.

Whether you're saving for emergencies or towards a medium-term or long-term goal, choosing the right account can help your savings grow faster. Adding to its savings accounts range, Discovery Bank has introduced two brand-new notice savings accounts — a 60- and 90-day Notice Savings Account, bringing clients the best notice savings account interest rates in SA.

Having enough savings is one of the most important behaviours that determine financial health. SA’s net household savings rate, at 0.70% of household disposable income, ranks well below many other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.