×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Travis Barker ‘hospitalised’ with ‘mysterious medical issue’ — report

Musician's condition is unclear

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
29 June 2022 - 12:20
Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker has reportedly been rushed to hospital. File photo.
Kourtney Kardashian's husband Travis Barker has reportedly been rushed to hospital. File photo.
Image: Maria Alejandra Cardona/Reuters

US drummer and Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalised with an unknown medical issue.

The Blink-182 member was seen being transported to a Los Angeles, California, medical centre after “suffering from a mysterious medical issue”, according to Daily Mail

In the snaps, the drummer is seen on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance  with Kardashian by his side. 

It's unclear what the medical condition is or what his status is, but his 16-year-old daughter Alabama took to Instagram to ask fans to “send prayers”, seemingly in reference to her father’s condition. 

Barker, 46, wed the reality star in May in a lavish affair in Italy.

The couple said “I do” at L’Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, in a ceremony attended by the Kardashian-Jenner clan and close friends of the couple.

This is Kardashian’s first marriage and Barker’s third. Kardashian, 42, was in an on-and-off relationship with Scott Disick for years and the union resulted in three children. Barker has two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share pics from stunning Italian wedding

Introducing Mr and Mrs Travis Barker.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker 'tie the knot' in private Las Vegas ceremony

The duo were married just hours after Sunday's Grammy Awards, according to reports.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Mzansi reacts to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement

"I'm honestly happy Kourtney and Travis have found each other," said one Kravis fan.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rich, Zozi, Lasizwe: Best and worst dressed celebs this week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Nando’s ‘takes on’ load-shedding stages with new offer Food
  3. After court victory, Johnny Depp may return as Jack Sparrow in R4.7bn deal — ... Lifestyle
  4. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel
  5. OPINION | Dream boyband BTS just released their ultimate breakup song, and it's ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...
Residents demand police action after 21 die in Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East ...