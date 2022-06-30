Norman Bakos Signature Collection fills an interior decoration niche

The Norman Bakos Signature Collection was born in 2020 as the global Covid-19 pandemic took hold. A year earlier Bakos Brothers, which was a byword in décor in SA for nearly 50 years, had closed as the brothers decided to go their separate business ways.

Norman Bakos, who grew up in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), was first inspired by the world of decorative style after moving to Johannesburg in the 1960s with his four brothers.

They all worked as salesmen for Tony Factor of Downtown Furnishings in Johannesburg. Here Norman Bakos became fascinated with the world of interior décor. This, combined with the skills of deal making which he learnt from his father, was a recipe for success.

After building enough capital and trust within the furniture industry, in 1971 Norman and his brothers started Bakos Brothers, which rapidly became a household brand in SA.