Norman Bakos Signature Collection fills an interior decoration niche
A member of the legendary brothers whose business transformed décor in SA, Norman Bakos's continued passion for interiors leads him to develop a bespoke service
The Norman Bakos Signature Collection was born in 2020 as the global Covid-19 pandemic took hold. A year earlier Bakos Brothers, which was a byword in décor in SA for nearly 50 years, had closed as the brothers decided to go their separate business ways.
Norman Bakos, who grew up in Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), was first inspired by the world of decorative style after moving to Johannesburg in the 1960s with his four brothers.
They all worked as salesmen for Tony Factor of Downtown Furnishings in Johannesburg. Here Norman Bakos became fascinated with the world of interior décor. This, combined with the skills of deal making which he learnt from his father, was a recipe for success.
After building enough capital and trust within the furniture industry, in 1971 Norman and his brothers started Bakos Brothers, which rapidly became a household brand in SA.
After Bakos Brothers closed in 2109, Norman's passion for furniture design and transforming empty houses into masterpieces of luxury and comfort led him, along with his children and some loyal staff, to open his own boutique store.
The qualified interior designers of the Norman Bakos Signature Collection can turn your living space into your dream home with a turnkey interior solution. They offer autocad drawings and furniture layouts to scale, followed by a full presentation of rendered floor plans, drawings, fabrics, conceptual images and colour samples, which are put together according to your brief and requirements. If needed they will also include a 3D rendering of your home to give you a preview of exactly what your home will look like when finished.
This is followed by manufacturing, installation and interior decoration. This process is hands-on and personal, and each client's needs are dealt with individually to ensure a unique interior.
Everything is considered, as your furniture should fit your home. Colour schemes should enhance each other, while curtaining and blind services should meet exacting standards. Mattresses and linen should ensure peaceful sleep. And tasteful ornaments, mirrors and other objets d’art should truly bring the room alive.
High tech solutions are also offered, including home theatres to breathe life into entertainment, exquisite kitchens, and lighting to set the right mood.
The interior design service is also available to corporates, retail stores, hotels and restaurants.
Should you require the odd pieces of furniture, the Norman Bakos Signature Collection has items for sale off the floor or which can be manufactured within eight weeks. Pop into the store in Dunkeld or browse online.
Inspired by the latest international and African trends, Bakos has developed a furniture collection that is exclusive, trendy and guaranteed to last for many years.
This article was paid for by the Norman Bakos Signature Collection.