Toast with Moët & Chandon at KZN’s top golden glow sunset spots
Since 1743 this iconic champagne has been associated with extraordinary moments and celebrations big and small
We’ve all been there, transfixed as the sun dips down to the horizon, setting the sky ablaze with luminosity, faces basking in the light. “That moment of anticipation, when the day is nearly behind you and the potential of the night lies ahead, symbolised by a magical golden glow — if that’s not worth raising a glass to, what is?” asks David White, GM Moët & Chandon SA & Middle East.
Indeed, if life’s most joyful moments aren’t honoured with a glass of champagne, is it even a celebration? Since 1743, we’ve come to associate Moët & Chandon with extraordinary milestones and triumphs, precious moments, and celebrations big and small. Its bubbles charging up to burst at the surface, the iconic clink that sounds the cheers, that quintessential “pop” of the cork ... it’s no wonder that this effervescent drink, so full of life and ebullience, is the one that we all choose when raising a glass.
Celebrate golden glow moments in style with Moët & Chandon at KZN’s favourite sunset spots and salute this enchanting time of day. You’re invited to bask in the golden glow and charge your golden goblets to one of life’s most impressive natural phenomena when you order Moët & Chandon at one of these fine establishments, while the sun performs its daily finale.
BEVERLY HILLS
The award-winning Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga, which first opened its doors in 1964, has become synonymous with elegance, gracious hospitality and intuitive service. The Beverly Hills Hotel has hosted royalty, celebrities and captains of industry, offering uninterrupted views of the ocean — making it the ideal location from which to toast to the golden hour with a glass of Moët & Chandon.
THE VIEWS BOUTIQUE HOTEL
Sometimes, the best pairing to a glass of Moët & Chandon Impérial is simply golden hour and good company. Experience the golden glow with Moët & Chandon at The View Boutique Hotel & Spa which boasts sweeping vistas of Durban's south coast beaches and an award-winning restaurant — a fitting location to celebrate the golden hours with Moët & Chandon.
DUKKAH
Known as the melting pot of Durban, Dukkah Restaurant and Bar on Durban’s Florida Road is a highlight of the culinary scene. Just add friends and family with a spectacular sunset and you’ll see why this is a golden glow sunset spot of choice. Enjoy a complimentary starter of salt and pepper squid or chicken croquettes with your purchase of Moët & Chandon.
14 ON CHARTWELL
14 on Chartwell in Umhlanga is well known for its carefully sourced local produce and delicate cuisine. The lounge and cocktail terrace offer the ideal position from which to access the hustle and bustle of Umhlanga’s most happening streets. What better way to round off the day and enter into an evening of fun at 14 on Chartwell than with Moët & Chandon and a complimentary portion of oysters?
AUTHENTIQ
Owned by chef Theo Chiloane, AuthentiQ is Durban’s latest hotspot and already a firm favourite with locals. The main focus of this restaurant and bar in the hip and buzzing district of Morningside is to present high-end African cuisine. AuthentiQ is the place to be to celebrate those golden glow moments of togetherness with Moët & Chandon.
About Moët & Chandon
Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon is the house that contributed to champagne's introduction to the world by offering a range of unique wines for every occasion. From the iconic Moët Impérial to the Grand Vintage Collection, from the extroverted Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial to the innovative Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, each champagne dazzles and delights with bright fruitiness, an enticing palate and elegant maturity.
Since its founding, Moët & Chandon has been a champagne of choice to celebrate historical moments or private moments of great personal importance. For each of life’s memorable moments, Moët & Chandon has a style of champagne that marks the moment in a unique way.
This article was paid for by Moët & Chandon.