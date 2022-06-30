SPOTLIGHT | Mischievous Minions, horror 'Men' on big screens; win prizes

This week’s Spotlight episode is tickled yellow as everybody’s favourite mischievous Minions visit our studio in real life, a highlight you will want to see. Fun, and chaos for Collette, cameramen and prize-winners, follows Bob, Stuart and Kevin we take a closer look at this week’s big cinema release, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Also available on 3D and IMAX, this is the backstory of how young Gru found his little Minion companions, and the adventures that ensue as they escape the clutches of a villainous group, the Vicious 6.

Spotlight also checked in at the cinema pre-screening and got fan reactions on camera. With his film featuring the voices of Steve Carell, Taraji P Henson, Michelle Yeoh and Jean-Claude van Damme, director Kyle Balda (Despicable Me, The Lorax) delivers entertainment for all ages.

Spotlight also attended the launch of SA’s very own presenter on the popular Nat Geo Wild series, Snakes in the City. Mbali Mtshali will be making her debut in season 8 of this series, joining Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett, from July 6 on the Disney+ streaming service (which also includes Nat Geo Wild as a channel option). Don’t miss our exclusive interview with Mbali about her journey to being a snake catcher.

Adrenalin and thrills are to be found at cinemas this week in the horror movie Men. Directed by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation, FX), widowed Harper Marlowe (Jessie Buckley) hopes to find healing on a countryside holiday, only to face a nightmare inhabited by her darkest memories and fears.

Look out for the Elvis Quiz Night coverage, held in Sandton, following on from the overwhelming rave reviews for Austin Butler’s performance in Elvis, now showing at cinemas.