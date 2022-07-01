×

Prince William hails 2022 Diana Award winners for their 'compassion, bravery'

He said the winners, who will be unveiled on Friday, are a “personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all”

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
01 July 2022 - 14:20
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William. File image.
Image: Tim Rooke/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has shared a message of congratulations with this year's recipients of The Diana Award on what would have been his mother's 61st birthday.

The awards recognise the achievements of change-makers aged nine to 25 from across the globe and are named after the princess, who died in a car crash in 1997.

In a break from the past two years, where Prince Harry delivered a message to the winners, the Duke shared a statement lauding the yet-to-be announced winners before the ceremony.

“Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions and I hugely admire your efforts.

“Your stories are remarkable. Many of you face huge challenges in the face of difficult times, yet you are tirelessly breaking down barriers to create a better future for us all. Thank you for your compassion, bravery and absolute determination.”

William hailed the winners as a true “personification of my mother’s legacy and I know she would be so proud of you all”.

“I believe there’s no better way to celebrate her life and work than through recognising incredible people who dedicate so much time and effort to helping those around them. I hope that you stand proud in the knowledge that you are making a real difference and that you enjoy today’s [Friday] ceremony — you deserve it!”

The winners will be announced on Friday afternoon at 4pm local time and will feature “a whole host of special guests and surprises”, according to organisers.

