Prince William hails 2022 Diana Award winners for their 'compassion, bravery'

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, has shared a message of congratulations with this year's recipients of The Diana Award on what would have been his mother's 61st birthday.

The awards recognise the achievements of change-makers aged nine to 25 from across the globe and are named after the princess, who died in a car crash in 1997.

In a break from the past two years, where Prince Harry delivered a message to the winners, the Duke shared a statement lauding the yet-to-be announced winners before the ceremony.

“Congratulations on receiving The Diana Award today! You are part of an inspirational generation of young people who are changing the world through your actions and I hugely admire your efforts.