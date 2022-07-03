WTF is Going On?

Between America’s return to the weird past and stage 6, it’s Salem out there

In order to transcend all this, I'm thinking about that hermit in Japan

I was contemplating the fact that Americans seem to be receding rapidly into their weird past. Circa 1690, America was the sort of place where they clung to life and a colonial dream in forlorn villages in Massachusetts, where they swung wildly between teleological states of being - dealing with the enemy without and confronting the enemy within. It's been the same ever since...