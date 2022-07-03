×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

How Biking Bandits are spreading the love of cycling in black communities

With a little serendipity and a whole lot of love, three enthusiasts are spreading the joy of cycling with their urban riding movement

03 July 2022 - 00:03 By Lisa Witepski

There’s a moment during every cycle ride when the sun strikes your shoulders, the breeze hits your face with the smell of greenery and your heart fills with a sensation of pure joy. That’s the feeling Titi Mashele, Tebogo Galagala and Tsatsi Rantsatsi have tried to capture with their urban cycling movement, Biking Bandits...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Nando’s ‘takes on’ load-shedding stages with new offer Food
  2. RECIPE | The impossible pud that’s ridiculously easy to make Food
  3. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel
  4. OPINION | Dream boyband BTS just released their ultimate breakup song, and it's ... Lifestyle
  5. Gorgeous Mbali, Tino Chinyani & more - deets on their Durban July looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths