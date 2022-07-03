How Biking Bandits are spreading the love of cycling in black communities
With a little serendipity and a whole lot of love, three enthusiasts are spreading the joy of cycling with their urban riding movement
03 July 2022 - 00:03
There’s a moment during every cycle ride when the sun strikes your shoulders, the breeze hits your face with the smell of greenery and your heart fills with a sensation of pure joy. That’s the feeling Titi Mashele, Tebogo Galagala and Tsatsi Rantsatsi have tried to capture with their urban cycling movement, Biking Bandits...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.