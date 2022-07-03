How Biking Bandits are spreading the love of cycling in black communities

With a little serendipity and a whole lot of love, three enthusiasts are spreading the joy of cycling with their urban riding movement

There’s a moment during every cycle ride when the sun strikes your shoulders, the breeze hits your face with the smell of greenery and your heart fills with a sensation of pure joy. That’s the feeling Titi Mashele, Tebogo Galagala and Tsatsi Rantsatsi have tried to capture with their urban cycling movement, Biking Bandits...