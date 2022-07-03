×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

A-Listers

IN PICS | At last, a stampede to the Durban July

After two years of empty stands, the race was open to real, live punters again — and they came dressed to party

03 July 2022 - 00:00

It was masks off and hats, fascinators and crowns on at the 126th running of the R5m Durban July handicap at Greyville racecourse on Saturday...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hanging out with local rhythm royalty Lifestyle
  2. IN PICTURES | Celebrating life with Zakes and Co Lifestyle
  3. IN PICS | Businessman Vivian Reddy's luxury hotel opening was event fit for a ... Lifestyle

Most read

  1. Nando’s ‘takes on’ load-shedding stages with new offer Food
  2. RECIPE | The impossible pud that’s ridiculously easy to make Food
  3. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel
  4. OPINION | Dream boyband BTS just released their ultimate breakup song, and it's ... Lifestyle
  5. Gorgeous Mbali, Tino Chinyani & more - deets on their Durban July looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths