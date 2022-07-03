A-Listers
IN PICS | At last, a stampede to the Durban July
After two years of empty stands, the race was open to real, live punters again — and they came dressed to party
03 July 2022 - 00:00
It was masks off and hats, fascinators and crowns on at the 126th running of the R5m Durban July handicap at Greyville racecourse on Saturday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.