Cycling
Only 3 South Africans in the Tour de France, but with 60 million behind them
May they draw inspiration from less famous cyclists back home, the postmen and other hard-working folk who are heroes on a daily basis
03 July 2022 - 00:00
The wonderful madness that is the Tour de France began on Friday. It's the world's most most famous cycle race in which 176 riders compete over 3,328km to win a tightfitting, anti-crease yellow jersey. There's also the more than R8m in cash in the kitty, presumably to buy some very expensive fabric softener and to pay for high-end steam ironing services...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.