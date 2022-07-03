Cycling

Only 3 South Africans in the Tour de France, but with 60 million behind them

May they draw inspiration from less famous cyclists back home, the postmen and other hard-working folk who are heroes on a daily basis

The wonderful madness that is the Tour de France began on Friday. It's the world's most most famous cycle race in which 176 riders compete over 3,328km to win a tightfitting, anti-crease yellow jersey. There's also the more than R8m in cash in the kitty, presumably to buy some very expensive fabric softener and to pay for high-end steam ironing services...