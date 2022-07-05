Could South Korea’s military conscription be behind BTS hiatus?

A surprise decision by South Korean boy band BTS to take a break from live shows has rekindled debate about mandatory military service in a country setting global pop-culture trends while facing a decades-old Cold War threat.

Military service is hugely contentious in South Korea, where all able-bodied men between 18 and 28 are meant to serve for about two years as part of efforts to defend against a hostile North Korea.

Over the years particular categories of men have won exemptions — either allowed to put off service for a certain time or allowed to do shorter service — including men who win a medal at the Olympics or Asian Games and classical musicians and dancers who win a top prize at certain competitions.

Under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until the age of 30.

Parliament is now debating a new amendment that would allow K-pop stars to do just three weeks of military training.

For BTS, and in particular the band’s oldest member, known to fans as Jin, the outcome of the deliberations in parliament will be momentous.