Macy Gray says having surgery ‘doesn’t make you a woman’

US singer Macy Gray has caused a stir with her comments about transgender issues by saying “just because you change your parts doesn’t make you a woman”.

Gray made thes remarks on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show which were shared on Monday.

There the I Try hit maker shared her opinion on a range of issues, including changing the US flag to reflect the country’s diversity, racism and transgender issues.

On the latter, Gray said while she respected people’s right to be addressed by their preferred pronouns, it didn’t necessarily make them a member of their preferred gender.

“I will say this and everyone will hate me, but as a woman, just because you change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry.

“If you want me to call you a ‘her’ I will because that is what you are but that doesn’t make you a woman. Women go through a completely unique experience and surgery or defining yourself doesn’t change that,” she said.