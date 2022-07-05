×

Lifestyle

Macy Gray says having surgery ‘doesn’t make you a woman’

She also seemingly came to the Harry Potter author’s defence

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
05 July 2022 - 13:20
Singer Macy Gray said 'women go through a completely unique experience and surgery or defining yourself doesn’t change that'. File photo.
Image: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

US singer Macy Gray has caused a stir with her comments about transgender issues by  saying “just because you change your parts doesn’t make you a woman”.

Gray made thes remarks on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show which were shared on Monday.

There the I Try hit maker shared her opinion on a range of issues, including changing the US flag to reflect the country’s diversity, racism and transgender issues.

On the latter, Gray said while she respected people’s right to be addressed by their preferred pronouns, it didn’t necessarily make them a member of their preferred gender.

“I will say this and everyone will hate me, but as a woman, just because you change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry.

“If you want me to call you a ‘her’ I will because that is what you are but that doesn’t make you a woman. Women go through a completely unique experience and surgery or defining yourself doesn’t change that,” she said.

Gray also waded in to the backlash Harry Potter author JK Rowling faced over her “transphobic” and “condescending” tweets and comments about transgender issues.

It began when Rowling weighed into the trans rights debate in June last year. She published an initial tweet criticising a headline that said “creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”.

“People who menstruate'. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” Rowling tweeted at the time.

The writer, whose Harry Potter series has sold more than 500-million books, followed the tweet with a 3,600-word essay in which she disclosed she had been a victim of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Gray seemed to defend Rowling, saying one shouldn’t be called transphobic for holding a differing opinion.

Her interview was met with praise on YouTube while opinion was divided on social media.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

