Prince Albert, Charlene mark 11th wedding anniversary with sweet snap

Charlene shares loving snap on 11th anniversary

It's been a year of ups and downs for Monaco royal couple Prince Albert and Princess Charlene as they celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.

The royal couple shared an image on social media at the weekend marking the occasion, the first they've taken since Charlene returned to the principality.

In the sweet snap shared on the princess's Instagram page, the couple, wearing formal wear, are seen smiling and holding hands.

Next to the snap, Charlene posted a simple message, “Happy anniversary” to her 437,000 followers.

The year has been a dramatic one for the couple as they spent their last anniversary apart due to Charlene's lengthy stay in SA to treat an infection.