Lifestyle

Riri bests Kim K to become Forbes’ youngest self-made woman billionaire in the US

Rihanna is the only female under 40 on the list

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
06 July 2022 - 13:00
Rihanna has been unveiled as the youngest self-made billionaire in the US.
Image: Simon Dawson/Reuters

Pop star Rihanna has dethroned Kim Kardashian as the youngest self-made woman billionaire in the US, according to reports.

The Fenty Beauty founder was featured on Forbes' 2022 annual list of America's richest self-made women, being the only female under 40 to be included, according to Daily Mail.

The Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, amassed an estimated $1.4bn (about R23bn) net worth, derived from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes previously reported.

The rest of Rihanna’s wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.

Rihanna’s beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of colour, which were rare when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry.

Kardashian, meanwhile, who joined the list around the same time her younger sister Kylie Jenner dropped off, moved down two spots, being the third youngest self-made woman billionaire in the US. In-N-Out Burger heiress Lynsi Snyder was the second youngest.

Kardashian and Snyder rank above Rihanna on Forbes' general list of billionaires, with the reality star coming in at 1,587, the heiress at 664 and Rihanna at 2,060.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

