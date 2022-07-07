Elon Musk welcomed twins with employee as daughter severs ties with him

As one child severed all legal ties with Elon Musk, the Tesla founder appears to have added two more children to his growing brood.

This as reports emerged that the SA-born billionaire secretly welcomed twins with a top executive at one of his companies.

According to People, the SpaceX chief celebrated the arrival of the babies in November with Shivon Zilis, who works as a project director at Neuralink.

This happened just weeks before he welcomed his second child with former partner, Grimes.

The babies' names or sexes have not been revealed, but their names were legally changed so they could take their father's last name and have their mother's included as a middle name, according to the site.