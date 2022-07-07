Elon Musk welcomed twins with employee as daughter severs ties with him
The SpaceX chief welcomed the babies just weeks before the arrival of his second child with former partner Grimes
As one child severed all legal ties with Elon Musk, the Tesla founder appears to have added two more children to his growing brood.
This as reports emerged that the SA-born billionaire secretly welcomed twins with a top executive at one of his companies.
According to People, the SpaceX chief celebrated the arrival of the babies in November with Shivon Zilis, who works as a project director at Neuralink.
This happened just weeks before he welcomed his second child with former partner, Grimes.
The babies' names or sexes have not been revealed, but their names were legally changed so they could take their father's last name and have their mother's included as a middle name, according to the site.
Musk made headlines when his oldest daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson was granted her request to legally change her name and gender recognition.
The 18-year-old filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity and because “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.
The petition for a name change and new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles county superior court in Santa Monica in April.
The teen, formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.
The SA-born SpaceX chief, now a father of nine, is yet to speak on the issue and seemed unfazed as he was seen with four children recently meeting the Pope.
