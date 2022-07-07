×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Elon Musk welcomed twins with employee as daughter severs ties with him

The SpaceX chief welcomed the babies just weeks before the arrival of his second child with former partner Grimes

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
07 July 2022 - 12:26
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has quietly welcomed twins with a top exec at one of his companies. File image.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has quietly welcomed twins with a top exec at one of his companies. File image.
Image: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

As one child severed all legal ties with Elon Musk, the Tesla founder appears to have added two more children to his growing brood.

This as reports emerged that the SA-born billionaire secretly welcomed twins with a top executive at one of his companies.

According to People, the SpaceX chief celebrated the arrival of the babies in November with Shivon Zilis, who works as a project director at Neuralink.

This happened just weeks before he welcomed his second child with former partner, Grimes.

The babies' names or sexes have not been revealed, but their names were legally changed so they could take their father's last name and have their mother's included as a middle name, according to the site.

Daughter who no longer wants ‘to be related’ to dad Elon Musk granted name change

Teen was formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Musk made headlines when his oldest daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson was granted her request to legally change her name and gender recognition.

The 18-year-old filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity and because “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form”.

The petition for a name change and new birth certificate reflecting her new gender identity was filed with the Los Angeles county superior court in Santa Monica in April.

The teen, formerly known as Xavier Alexander Musk, asked the court to change her gender recognition from male to female and to register her new name, according to court documents available online through PlainSite.org.

The SA-born SpaceX chief, now a father of nine, is yet to speak on the issue and seemed unfazed as he was seen with four children recently meeting the Pope. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Elon Musk’s child seeks name change as she no longer wishes ‘to be related’ to dad

The teen's mother is Justine Wilson, who divorced Musk in 2008.
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Here's why Elon Musk and Grimes named their new baby X Æ A-12

Social media is baffled by the pronunciation of the little one's unusual moniker
Lifestyle
2 years ago

Musk breaks silence on Twitter, posts a picture with the pope

Elon Musk on Friday night broke his nine-day silence on Twitter, the social media platform he is trying to buy for $44bn, posting a picture of him ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thuli, Jessica and Billy Porter: best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel
  3. Gorgeous Mbali, Tino Chinyani & more - deets on their Durban July looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. RECIPE | The impossible pud that’s ridiculously easy to make Food
  5. IN PICS | At last, a stampede to the Durban July Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths