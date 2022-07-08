‘He was so alive, daring’: ‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dies at 82

American actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film The Godfather, has died at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location were provided.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972's The Godfather. He reprised the role in flashback scenes in The Godfather: Part II in 1974. Other nominations included four Golden Globes and an Emmy.