×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

‘He was so alive, daring’: ‘Godfather’ actor James Caan dies at 82

08 July 2022 - 07:29 By Lisa Richwine
Actor James Caan has died.
Actor James Caan has died.
Image: Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

American actor James Caan, who starred as gangster Sonny Corleone in epic mafia film The Godfather, has died at age 82, his family said in a statement on Thursday.

The statement, posted on Caan's official Twitter account, said the actor died Wednesday evening. No cause of death or location were provided.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the statement said.

Caan was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actor for his portrayal of the hot-tempered Corleone in 1972's The Godfather. He reprised the role in flashback scenes in The Godfather: Part II in 1974. Other nominations included four Golden Globes and an Emmy.

Al Pacino, who played Sonny Corleone's brother Michael in The Godfather, praised Caan as “a great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend.”

“It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world any more because he was so alive and daring,” Pacino said in a statement.

Francis Ford Coppola, who directed Caan in The Godfather and 1969 movie The Rain People, said Caan's films “and the many great roles he played will never be forgotten.”

Caan's career spanned six decades and included a broad range of other roles in movies from psychological thriller Misery to comedy Elf. Last year, he starred in romantic comedy Queen Bees opposite Ellen Burstyn.

James Edmund Caan was born in the Bronx borough of New York City on March 26, 1940 to German Jewish immigrants. One of three siblings, Caan began acting on television in 1961. He gained widespread acclaim for his role in the 1971 TV movie Brian's Song, in which he played real-life Chicago Bears football player Brian Piccolo, who died of cancer at age 26. The role earned Caan an Emmy nomination.

Billy Dee Williams, who starred with Caan in Brian's Song, shared an undated photo of the two together in recent years on his Twitter account.

“Team Mates and friends till the end. RIP Jimmy,” Williams tweeted with a broken heart emoji.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Sidney Poitier, first black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Actor Norman Lloyd, who worked with Charlie Chaplin and Orson Welles, dies aged 106

American actor, producer and director Norman Lloyd, whose career of more than 80 years included collaborations with legends such as Charlie Chaplin ...
Lifestyle
1 year ago

'Slumdog Millionaire' star Irrfan Khan dies after battling cancer

Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit films and had roles in Hollywood movies such as Life of Pi and The ...
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Thuli, Jessica and Billy Porter: best and worst dressed celebs of the week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Daft or daring: Durban July’s dramatic fashion over the years The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Elon Musk welcomed twins with employee as daughter severs ties with him Lifestyle
  4. Gorgeous Mbali, Tino Chinyani & more - deets on their Durban July looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Mzansi is home to one of the world's most stunning streets, says science Travel

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths