Flagship Xiaomi 12 smartphone is a filmmaking powerhouse
Designed for those who love to shoot videos — and watch them — this device will impress with its pro-grade triple camera and AI-powered recording and editing features
Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 12, has just dropped in SA.
Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, this sleek device can be thought of as a pocket-sized filmmaking studio that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand.
Whether you love to shoot videos, edit them or watch them, the Xiaomi 12 is an entertainment powerhouse that's sure to impress.
Here are some of the reasons:
Capture cinematic shots in any scenario
The Xiaomi 12 enables you to shoot studio-quality shots no matter the scenario.
It boasts a pro-grade triple camera array for versatile shooting, starring a huge 50MP main wide-angle camera with 8K recording capabilities. This is accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 5MP tele-macro camera, for filming life from different perspectives.
Beyond impressive hardware, the Xiaomi 12 also features advancements in the brand's proprietary AI algorithms. These innovations make it easier than ever for you to record every moment the way you want to — even in lowlight or when shooting moving subjects.
Xiaomi ProFocus — with eye and face autofocus capabilities — intelligently identifies and tracks objects, preventing blurring or out-of-focus shots of moving or veiled subjects.
Ultra Night Video allows you to record video even under extreme lowlight conditions, meaning moody, atmospheric or night shots are clearer than ever.
Creative video editing made easy
The Xiaomi 12 boasts One-click AI Cinema, which offers numerous creative options for show-stopping video editing such as Parallel World, Freeze Frame Video and Magic Zoom modes.
All-around elevated entertainment experience
Not only does the Xiaomi 12 let you capture every moment in exquisite detail, but it's designed to allow you to relive those moments in astonishing detail by providing an all-round elevated entertainment experience.
This smartphone offers vivid, flicker-free viewing on a 6.28″ Amoled Dot Display with a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate. This display can render more than 68-billion colours, supports both HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, and has been rated A+ by DisplayMate, the worldwide leader in video diagnostics. (It's also good to know it's protected by tough, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.)
You'll get up to three months of YouTube Premium access for free when you buy the new Xiaomi 12 smartphone
Of course, no cinematic experience would be complete without pro-grade audio. The Xiaomi 12 features Sound by Harman Kardon — a company renowned for the quality of its speakers — and is powered by Dolby Atmos. This means it delivers balanced stereo sound that's clear and rich in detail, making it ideal for immersive gaming or video viewing.
And, so you can make the most of these features, you'll get up to three months of YouTube Premium access for free when you buy the new Xiaomi 12 smartphone. This subscription gives you access to the best ad-free video content, which can be downloaded to enjoy while offline, plus the more than 80-million songs on YouTube Music Premium.
Next-level turbo charging
So you can enjoy awesome cinematic and entertainment experiences all day without worrying about running out of juice, the Xiaomi 12 features a large 4,500mAh battery and boasts next-level charging speeds.
It takes a mere 39 minutes to top up the phone's power with 67W wired turbo charging; 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse charging are also supported.
This device also makes use of Xiaomi AdaptiveCharge, a smart charging algorithm that learns and adapts to your charging habits, to prolong its battery life.
Available in a choice of blue or gray, the Xiaomi 12 comes with 8GB memory + 256GB storage and is available at the recommended retail price of R17,999. For more information, visit Facebook.com/XiaomiSouthAfrica
This article was paid for by the Xiaomi Corporation.
*Availability may vary by region. New users only. Terms and conditions apply. Form of payment required. Cancel any time. For details visit Event.mi.com/global/youtubepremium