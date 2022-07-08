WATCH | A first look at 'Jewel', a compelling romantic drama set in SA

A white photographer (Michelle Botes) visits the township of Sharpeville, near Vereeniging, to document a memorial to this 1960 tragedy, when about 250 people were killed or wounded as apartheid police opened fire into a crowd peacefully protesting against the country's oppressive pass laws.

While there, the photographer finds herself drawn to a young Sharpeville resident (Nqobile ‘Nunu’ Khumalo). The women embark on a romance that stirs up painful memories of a shared past.