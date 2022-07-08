WATCH | Get outta here: Cele's 'shut up' rant given remix by The Kiffness
Police minister's outburst at community activist garners hits on Twitter
David Scott, popularly known as “The Kiffness”, has struck again, this time taking aim at police minister Bheki Cele over his latest antics.
Cele drew sharp reaction earlier this week when he got into a heated exchange with an activist during a community meeting with Gugulethu residents on Tuesday.
The minister lost his cool after Action Society’s director of community safety Ian Cameron challenged him on the alleged failure of police to combat crime in the area.
The exchange boiled over when Cele told Cameron to “shut up” and “listen” or “get out”.
Opposition parties and civilians have slammed the minister for his conduct, while Action Society confirmed it would be laying “four charges and complaints” against Cele in the wake of the incident.
Amid the furore, parody master “The Kiffness” has added his “take” on the debacle, responding to numerous “cries” to release a remix of the minister's rant.
The remix, released on Thursday, features Cele repeatedly shouting “shut up” while Cameron tackles him on the police's failure in the community.
Also seen in the hilarious clip, shared on The Kiffness's Twitter page, is a film extract featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger, who's seen mouthing the words “shut up” over Cele's voice and scaring children.
The clip has already garnered positive reaction from tweeps.