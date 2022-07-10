WTF is Going On?
I wish I was a Twat. Instead, I’m back to five days a week in the office
The Romans ran their remarkable empire without any semblance of an office. Let's be more like the Romans
10 July 2022 - 00:02
At its height, the Roman Empire spanned five-million square kilometres and contained in excess of 90-million inhabitants. Bear in mind though, this was 117AD, when communication happened by way of dispatches on little scrolls attached to a human on a horse which galloped on (admittedly) superlatively engineered roads in the general direction of the epistles’ ultimate destination. It would then be handed over in a transcontinental relay until it finally arrived...
WTF is Going On?
I wish I was a Twat. Instead, I’m back to five days a week in the office
The Romans ran their remarkable empire without any semblance of an office. Let's be more like the Romans
At its height, the Roman Empire spanned five-million square kilometres and contained in excess of 90-million inhabitants. Bear in mind though, this was 117AD, when communication happened by way of dispatches on little scrolls attached to a human on a horse which galloped on (admittedly) superlatively engineered roads in the general direction of the epistles’ ultimate destination. It would then be handed over in a transcontinental relay until it finally arrived...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos