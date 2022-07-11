×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | Embrace winter to reinvigorate your body and health

This issue of Healthy Times examines healthy eating, winter skincare, general health, body talk, and disease and disorders

11 July 2022 - 09:57
Winter is better for your health than you might think.
Winter is better for your health than you might think.
Image: 123RF/klenova

Rainy weather, wind, frost, cold, “shorter” days, “longer” nights ... for some, this heralds the start of very gloomy days. But our medical experts share that winter may just be the most invigorating season for your body and general health.  In this issue of Healthy Times we share the benefits of the cold weather for your health, and why winter skincare is important as experts share top tips for keeping your skin glowing and healthy.

It's vital to check regularly for cancer-related abnormalities and, if you have ever experienced aching and stiffness of the muscles, along with fatigue and pain that gets worse every time you move, you may have experienced some form of musculoskeletal disorder.

The healthy options for comfort eating are examined: what meals and snacks to consider and what to avoid. We also look at the health fads: smart food and intermittent fasting, what it is, how it works, and what you need to be aware of if you want to try it. And DJ Zinhle shares her secrets to good healthy living and finding balance in her busy life.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

What’s the right tea for me?

Want to know which tea to drink if you have insomnia, need to stay awake or have diabetes? Dietitian Mbali Mapholi answers your tea-related questions
Lifestyle
1 month ago

‘Boys don’t cry’: What is the state of male wellbeing?

We chat to Dr Mike Kelly, CEO of the Institute of Wellbeing, London, about damaging concepts of masculinity and how to prioritise your mental health
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

FREE TO READ | Healthy Times magazine

Society's inability to understand or talk about mental health exacerbates the plight of those suffering its challenges
Lifestyle
7 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Daft or daring: Durban July’s dramatic fashion over the years The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Elon Musk welcomed twins with employee as daughter severs ties with him Lifestyle
  3. Stage lights dim as arts doyen Barry Ronge dies Lifestyle
  4. WATCH | Get outta here: Cele's 'shut up' rant given remix by The Kiffness Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | A first look at 'Jewel', a compelling romantic drama set in SA Lifestyle

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners