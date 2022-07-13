It’s been a week of treats for stargazers, first with Nasa sharing rare full-colour images from deep in the cosmos and now with the upcoming supermoon sighting on Wednesday.
Another treat for stargazers with ‘supermoon’ appearance in SA skies
This after stunning space images were shared from James Webb Space Telescope.
Image: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters
“If you miss the supermoon [on Wednesday], you can still catch an almost full moon the next day. The moon appears full in the days before and after the exact time of the full moon,” the site says.
Nasa treated the public to a unique and rare glimpse into the cosmos earlier this week by sharing the first full-colour images of the cosmos from its James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful orbital observatory ever launched.
The first full-colour, high-resolution pictures from the telescope, designed to peer farther than before with greater clarity to the dawn of the universe, were hailed by Nasa as a milestone, marking a new era of astronomical exploration.
— Additional reporting by Reuters
