IN PICTURES | Here’s what Nasa’s Webb telescope shows us about the cosmos
The first image was unveiled by US President Joe Biden on Monday
Image: Ricky Vigil Moran
Nasa has unveiled more full-colour images from its James Webb Space Telescope, giving the world another look at the early universe.
On Monday US President Joe Biden released the debut photo, an image of a galaxy cluster.
The White House sneak peek of Webb’s first high-resolution, full-colour image came on the eve of a larger unveiling of photos and spectrographic data Nasa planned to showcase at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.
The $9bn (about R153bn) Webb observatory, the largest and most powerful space science telescope ever launched to space, ushered in a revolutionary era of astronomical discovery.
More images were released on Tuesday at a live event, with the images beamed worldwide at different locations around the world.
The first photos, which took weeks to render from raw telescope data, were selected by Nasa to show off Webb’s capabilities and foreshadow science missions ahead.
Below are an inaugural batch of images captured by the telescope.
Image: Nasa
Image: Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters
Image: Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters
Image: Webb ERO Production Team/Handout via Reuters
Image: Nasa handout via Reuters
