Qadasi and Maqhinga on ‘support and love’ they’ve gotten on European tour

Award-winning maskandi duo Qadasi and Maqhinga that is currently touring Europe is capturing the imagination of music lovers through its sound.
The duo is touring Denmark, Germany, Belgium and Sweden.
Their European tour started in Hemannsburg, Germany, on June 24 where they had four performances before heading to Denmark on June 28. In Denmark, they performed with popular Danish group Baobab Sisters. The Baobab Sisters perform South African wedding songs and cover versions of Miriam Makeba’s tunes.
Qadasi, real name David Jenkins, and Maqhinga, born Maqhinga Rhadebe, then moved to Sweden for two days.
Speaking to Sowetan from Germany, Maqhinga said the trip has been going well so far. “It has been going well and people love our music, which pleases us. Performing with the Baobab Sisters was amazing. We met them in 2018 in Denmark and this time they joined us.
“So far so good and we have been receiving a lot of support and love from the people in these places. People love the sound and are interested in the group, history of maskandi music and history of Zulu people.”
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Maqhinga explained that one of the highlights of the tour was being invited by the family of former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter in Sweden. “We had a great time with the Baxter's family and we even performed at his house and it was packed. Coach Stuart did not have an idea of the music we do, the person who has been following us is the daughter.
“But he was blown away and loved that we are a rainbow nation group. He said he had stayed in South Africa but was never exposed to something like this.”
Qadasi added: “What we love is that in some venues we had more South Africans supporting us while in other venues it was Germans.”
The group is back in Germany to continue the tour until July 17. They are scheduled to perform in Brussels on July 13.
Qadasi and Maqhinga are set to entertain music lovers at Wiesbanden Afrika Festival in Germany where they will perform alongside Cuban Son/Salsa Band Los 4 del Son, Havana Ndiankou from Senegal, South American band Bateria Caipirinha and Dr Sley and the Ambassadors from Cameroon.
