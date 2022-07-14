×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

WATCH | Khloé K, Tristan ‘set to welcome second baby’ via surrogate

The baby was conceived in November before the pair split up again

14 July 2022 - 08:48
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Khloe Kardashian and former beau Tristan Thompson are set to welcome a second baby together. File image.
Khloe Kardashian and former beau Tristan Thompson are set to welcome a second baby together. File image.
Image: Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

US reality star Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are set to welcome a second child together — despite calling it quits for the umpteenth time this year — according to reports.

The couple, who have a four-year-old daughter, are expecting a second one by surrogate, according to People.

The Website received confirmation from The Kardashians star's rep, who said: “True, will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

She added that the mom of one is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing”.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up again after reports emerged that the basketball star had conceived a third baby with another woman last year.

Maralee Nichols welcomed a baby boy amid a nasty paternity battle. The baby was conceived while Thompson was still in a relationship with Kardashian. The two are not back together, the site reported, and haven't spoken since news broke of the paternity scandal, apart from co-parenting issues.

The two have a history of breaking up and making up over the latter's repeated cheating. 

Khloe and Tristan famously broke up in 2019 after Tristan “cheated” on her with a family friend and ex-best friend of her sister Kylie, Jordyn Woods. Tristan kissed Jordyn when she was one of the guests at his house party.

This is Kardashian's second child and Thompson's fourth.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. DStv could soon change its password sharing rules Lifestyle
  2. DBN Gogo, Kim K, North West: best and worst dressed The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Five facts about tonight’s supermoon, the brightest of the year Lifestyle
  4. Down-to-earth Harry charms local celebs Lifestyle
  5. Behind the seams of Real Housewives of Cape Town The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...
19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done