WATCH | Khloé K, Tristan ‘set to welcome second baby’ via surrogate
The baby was conceived in November before the pair split up again
Image: Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports
US reality star Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are set to welcome a second child together — despite calling it quits for the umpteenth time this year — according to reports.
The couple, who have a four-year-old daughter, are expecting a second one by surrogate, according to People.
The Website received confirmation from The Kardashians star's rep, who said: “True, will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”
She added that the mom of one is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing”.
Kardashian and Thompson broke up again after reports emerged that the basketball star had conceived a third baby with another woman last year.
Maralee Nichols welcomed a baby boy amid a nasty paternity battle. The baby was conceived while Thompson was still in a relationship with Kardashian. The two are not back together, the site reported, and haven't spoken since news broke of the paternity scandal, apart from co-parenting issues.
The two have a history of breaking up and making up over the latter's repeated cheating.
Khloe and Tristan famously broke up in 2019 after Tristan “cheated” on her with a family friend and ex-best friend of her sister Kylie, Jordyn Woods. Tristan kissed Jordyn when she was one of the guests at his house party.
This is Kardashian's second child and Thompson's fourth.
