Former US president Donald Trump’s children have paid tribute to their “brilliant, charming” mother Ivana Trump after her death.
News of Ivana’s death was shared by her former husband on Thursday night on social medial platform Truth Social.
Ivana died at her home in New York City. She was 73.
After news of her death was shared, her only daughter, Ivanka, and youngest son, Eric, took to social media to pay tribute to the “radiant beauty”.
“Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She modeled strength, tenacity and determination in her every action.
Ivanka, Eric Trump pay tribute to ‘brilliant, charming’ mom Ivana
Socialite was found dead on stairs inside her New York apartment
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters
“She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always,” Ivanka said in her tribute, which was accompanied by images of her and her mom over the years.
Eric shared several images of him and his mother over the years, and next to them a message confirming her death and praising her as “an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend”.
“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren,” read a family statement.
Neither the Trump family statement nor the post by the former president mentioned the cause of death, but a police spokesperson said she was found dead on stairs inside her apartment and foul play was not suspected.
The New York Times, citing unnamed law enforcement officials, said her death appeared accidental and she may have fallen down the stairs.
- Additional reporting by Reuters
