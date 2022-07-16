Lalela Mswane ‘overwhelmed’ as she's crowned Miss Supranational 2022

Newly crowned Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane has shared her joy and gratitude after her stunning and historic win at the international pageant on Friday night.
Mswane, 24, made SA proud by clinching the coveted title after a three-hour finale event that took place at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheatre in Nowy Sącz, Poland.
She bested contestants from 69 countries to emerge victorious. Miss Thailand, Miss Venezuela, Miss Vietnam and Miss Indonesia all came in behind her.
Mswane on Friday night said she was “overwhelmed” at the win, saying “at the moment it still feels surreal”.
“I am deeply thankful to all the amazing people who have supported and uplifted me, I couldn’t have done it without them. I want to thank the organisers of Miss Supranational, the Polish people, all my fellow contestants, the Miss SA organisation and my SA fans. This title is not mine alone, it is SA’s victory.”
Adding to this was the Miss SA organisation's CEO Stephanie Weil, who said: “We are incredibly proud of Lalela and she really deserved this win. It is a victory for her and SA and we can’t wait to see what she is going to achieve on the international stage.”
Mswane on Friday made history, becoming the first woman of colour from SA to clinch the title.
She broke a record previously held by Thato Mosehle, who last year became the first woman of colour to represent SA at the pageant, the first to do so under the official Miss SA banner, and the first to make it into the Top 3.
