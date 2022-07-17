On My Radar

Five minutes with songstress Simphiwe Dana

The lovely songstress on the places she loves visiting, her favourite restaurant and her insatiable appetite for all things sci-fi

Like most singer-songwriters, Simphiwe Dana has had a tough run these past two years. “My industry is seen as a luxury. It’s something that people are interested in during good times. When times are bad, our industry is the last thing anyone thinks of,” she says. But she’s rebounding and creating, leaning into new projects...