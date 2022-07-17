Humour
I accidentally ‘zolled’ but hold on to your wig, I have an explanation
The sign said ‘coffee shop’. I didn't know they meant ‘coffee shop coffee shop’ like you find in Amsterdam
17 July 2022 - 00:01
Thirty years ago, during the ’92 election campaign, former US president Bill Clinton admitted that when he was a Rhodes scholar at Oxford University he experimented with ganja, “didn’t like it and didn’t inhale”. This reminds me of my varsity squeeze, who confessed to sleeping with another guy, but — to make me feel better — said she didn’t enjoy it so “didn’t even let him finish”...
