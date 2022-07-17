In our hands: New exhibition celebrates Nelson Mandela’s life

Xhosa patterns, District Six colours and keywords from his release speech are woven into the exhibits at the Nelson Mandela Legacy Exhibition, a temporary show at Cape Town's city hall

Monday is Mandela Day, an event to commemorate the lifetime of service Nelson Mandela gave to SA and the world. It is also our first democratically-elected president's birthday. It was inspired by a call Mandela made in 2008 for the next generation to take on the burden of leadership in addressing the world’s social injustices when he said “it is in your hands now”. ..