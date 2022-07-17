×

Lifestyle

Ovation please! Let's hear it for fringe festival winners

It might have been close to midnight, but the Standard Bank Ovation Awards ceremony was packed to capacity in numbers and energy

17 July 2022 - 00:00
Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer

An hour before midnight on a Saturday seemed like a ridiculous time to expect anyone to show up at the 1820 Settler’s Monument in Makhanda for the Standard Bank Ovation Awards ceremony, but the place was packed and full of youthful, high-energy expectation. ..

