×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

WATCH | Prince Harry celebrates Mandela, urges climate action at UN

18 July 2022 - 19:36 By Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the United Nations General Assembly celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, US, July 18, 2022.
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the United Nations General Assembly celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, US, July 18, 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Britain's Prince Harry spoke on Monday at the United Nations about seeking insight from the late Nelson Mandela during a time of global uncertainty and urged countries to take action on climate change.

Accompanied by his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, the couple held hands as they walked into UN headquarters in New York City to mark Nelson Mandela International Day, held annually on the former South African president's birthday.

In the UN General Assembly hall, Harry spoke about the threats from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, what he called the reversal of constitutional rights in the United States and the "weaponizing" of lies and disinformation.

"We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom - the cause of Mandela's life," he said.

Mandela became South Africa's first Black president in 1994 after spending 27 years in prison during apartheid. He died in 2013 aged 95, but remains an icon for his struggle against apartheid and message of reconciliation.

Harry warned about the impact of climate change on Africa and the world.

"This crisis will only grow worse, unless our leaders lead, unless the countries represented by the seats in this hallowed hall make the decisions - the daring, transformative decisions - our world needs to save humanity," he said.

Harry spoke about a 1997 photo taken in Cape Town of Mandela and his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, which he said hangs on his wall.

"When I first looked at the photo, straight away, what jumped out was the joy on my mother's face. The playfulness, cheekiness even, pure delight to be in communion with another soul, so committed to serving humanity," he said.

Harry described Africa as a "lifeline," saying: "It's where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I found a soulmate in my wife."

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to the United States two years ago to lead a more independent life. They live in California with their two children.

READ MORE:

MANDELA DAY | Mandela capture site moves with the times to keep the past alive

Alongside the site where Nelson Mandela was captured in 1962, the tourist hub gets up to 1,000 visitors a day in school holidays
News
1 day ago

Ladysmith Black Mambazo shrug off power cut to sing for Mandela

Ladysmith Black Mambazo sang their warm-hearted choral harmonies in honour of peace icon Nelson Mandela on Sunday, with a 45-minute forced ...
News
6 hours ago

Mandela did not let SA down, we let him down

During the week preceding Mandela Day, I overheard a conversation between two middle-aged women who were buying pastries at a northern suburbs ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Errol Musk follows in son Elon’s ‘footsteps’ as he welcomes second baby with ... Lifestyle
  2. Designer turns Miss SA ‘into beautiful African Queen’ with national costume The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Lalela Mswane ‘overwhelmed’ as she's crowned Miss Supranational 2022 Lifestyle
  4. These new arrivals from Fenty Skin and Beauty are wish list worthy The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. NDUMISO NGCOBO | I accidentally ‘zolled’ but hold on to your wig, I have an ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro
Jessie Duarte’s brother details her final days at funeral