Lifestyle

Anele Mdoda ‘excited’ to host Miss SA 2022 finale solo

Glittering event is taking place at the SunBet Arena at Time Square

20 July 2022 - 10:28
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Anele Mdoda will host this year's Miss SA finale alone. File image.
Image: Instagram/ Anele Mdoda

Media personality Anele Mdoda has shared her excitement about hosting the Miss SA 2022 pageant finale after she was announced as this year’s solo host.

The glittering finale will take place on August 13 at the SunBet Arena at Time Square in Pretoria. The show will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161) and M-Net (DStv Channel 101) and streamed for an international audience on the Miss SA app.

This marks a return to Gauteng after being held in Cape Town in the past two years.

Mdoda’s relationship with the pageant dates back to 2013, having been involved first as a judge and then co-host alongside Survivor SA presenter Nico Panagio.

Speaking about hosting this year’s finale alone, the 947 presenter said: “I’m very excited that we are back to a full capacity arena because a packed arena suits my energy levels and always motivates me to work just that little bit harder to ensure everyone has a good time and enjoys the evening.”

Mdoda had advice for this year’s top 10 finalists, urging them to have fun and “be in the moment”.

“They should not worry about what they think they look like or whether they answered a question correctly or if something happens to their hair or their dress when they’re on stage.

“No-one cares. If they are having a good time everybody else is having a good time.”

