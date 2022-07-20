×

Lifestyle

WATCH | Inside JLo, Ben Affleck’s ‘sweet, emotional’ wedding

The new Mrs Affleck shared news of the Las Vegas ceremony in a newsletter earlier this week

20 July 2022 - 12:00
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
New details have emerged from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's surprise Las Vegas wedding.
Image: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

As reaction continues to pour in about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's surprise wedding, an eye witness has shared sweet details about the Las Vegas affair.

The couple announced their marriage in a newsletter on Monday, with Lopez revealing that they flew to the desert city in Nevada for a marriage licence and to tie the knot at a chapel on Saturday, according to People Magazine.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted,” Lopez said, the outlet reported.

The newsletter was signed “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck”, said The Los Angeles Times, denoting a name change for the award-winning entertainer.

Later, Lopez posted a photo on social media of her in a bed sporting a silver wedding ring.

On Tuesday, fresh details emerged from the hushed-up ceremony, with Kenosha Portis describing how the event unfolded to American TV show Good Morning America. Portis, who works as a witness at the Little White Chapel, said the power couple arrived as the venue was about to close.

“We had a special guest arrive as a walk-in ... as they were reading each other's vows, they were very sweet and were both emotional. They cried [together and] the kids were right behind them.”

Portis also described their matching outfits for the low-key affair. According to reports, the couple plans to have a bigger ceremony with family and friends.

Affleck and Lopez, widely known as “Bennifer”, got back together last year after almost two decades. They were engaged in April.

— Additional reporting by Reuters

