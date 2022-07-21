Here’s why Prince Harry gave Mandela Day speech at the UN

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has cleared the air on why the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, addressed the UN on Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday.

Harry created a buzz, and raised some eyebrows, last week when it was announced he would address an informal sitting of the UN general assembly on the late statesman's birthday.

The duke and his wife, Meghan, descended on New York on Monday for the address, creating a buzz and receiving warm praise on social media. Harry spoke out on climate change, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the reversal of constitutional rights in the US, among other issues.

While the duke's speech was met with praise from fans across the globe some questioned his selection.