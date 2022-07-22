×

Lifestyle

Global brands are taking note of Africa’s music and talent

22 July 2022 - 12:25 By Reuters
Amapiano musician Kamo Mphela was among an impressive list of musicians who went to Afro Nation. Many of the hits of yesteryear will now also be available to a younger generation thanks to the launch of the new service.
Image: Instagram/ Kamo Mphela

Global media and music brands are racing to claim a stake in Africa’s music market as internet and smartphone penetration popularise artists and genres far beyond the continent’s borders.

Companies are taking note of global interest, with Universal Music Group launching Virgin Music Africa Label & Artist Services in June for independent African labels and artists. The service will digitise out-of-print music catalogues to tap into the growing market for the sounds and chart-toppers of the continent.

Music streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Boomplay are also entering the market with dedicated and expanded offerings and services.

The interest from global companies is coming as African artists headline festivals and concerts such as Afro Nation in Portugal and Africolor in France, and genres including Afrobeat, rhumba and amapiano are topping charts.

Franck-Alcide Kacou, MD of Universal Music Africa and the new Virgin Music Africa Label, said it has more than 15,000 music titles, 50 partner labels and about 100 artists from 25 countries.

The artists include Senegal’s Mm’balax maestro Youssou N’Dour, Congo’s Lokua Kanza, Magic System from Ivory Coast and Cabo Snoop from Angola.

Kacou said the service will digitise and distribute African music in vinyl, cassette or CD formats to reach today’s younger audience.

“It’s a real opportunity for countries that are also experiencing this digital transformation to integrate all this heritage into the cultural offer that is made on platforms,” said Kacou.

He said the service will support independent labels in digital distribution who are looking for a wider network.

“Finding a producer on the continent and distributing cultural works is a real challenge for many talents, most of whom do not receive fair remuneration for their musical works,” Kacou said.

