×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Ricky Martin breaks his silence after restraining order scrapped

The singer had a domestic violence complaint laid against him

22 July 2022 - 09:45 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Reuters
Singer and actor Ricky Martin.
Singer and actor Ricky Martin.
Image: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Actor and singer Ricky Martin has broken his silence on the sexual abuse allegations levelled against him, saying he “needs to talk” to start the healing process.

On Thursday his lawyers confirmed a Puerto Rico judge lifted a restraining order on the actor at the request of the man who earlier this month said the pop icon had harassed him.

The man said in a domestic violence complaint he feared for his safety because Martin had refused to accept his decision to end a romantic relationship, had continued calling him and had loitered outside his home.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with nothing to substantiate them,” Martin's lawyers wrote in a statement the singer posted on his Twitter account, along with the words, “Truth prevails”.

One of the lawyers, Joaquin Monserrate, said in an earlier telephone interview the man's attorney opened Thursday's hearing by requesting that judge Raiza Cajigas close the case.

“The judge asked the pertinent questions — if anyone had threatened him, if anyone had offered him anything in exchange — and [his lawyer] said no, it was a voluntary decision,” Monserrate said.

The Livin' La Vida Loca hitmaker on Friday opened up on the ordeal in a video obtained by US tabloid site TMZ.

In it, Martin explained his decision to speak out on the allegations and why he could only do so now.

“I'm in front of the cameras today [Friday] because I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process. For two weeks I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following a procedure where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of a judge.

“Thank God the claims were proven to be false, but I'm going to tell you the truth. It's been so painful, it has been devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don't wish this upon anybody,” a visibly emotional Martin said.

He wished the “person who was claiming this nonsense” the best and expressed hope that he found the help necessary to start afresh. The singer said his priority was to heal and this he would do through music.

READ MORE:

Jub Jub, accused of rape after offensive interview, now faces more rape claims

With such boasting, the rapper, TV presenter and child killer known as Jub Jub unleashed an odious barrage of slurs against two women with whom he ...
Lifestyle
7 months ago

R&B singer R. Kelly guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly was convicted by a federal jury on Monday in his sex trafficking trial, where prosecutors accused the R&B singer of exploiting his stardom ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

Mr child abuse man? Bob Dylan accused of having sex with 12-year-old

The woman says the musician, then in his 20s, sexually abused her at his New York flat over a six-week period
World
11 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Cape Town scores ‘Africa’s second best city’ and 11th greatest in the world Travel
  2. Best and worst dressed: DJ Zinhle, Lalela, Nefisa The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Here’s why Prince Harry gave Mandela Day speech at the UN Lifestyle
  4. FNB gives young South Africans valuable guidelines to investing Lifestyle
  5. Make sure your international trip is hassle-free with travel insurance Travel

Latest Videos

Enyobeni families struggle with lack of concrete forensic deadlines
Thabo Mbeki warns ANC to honour its promises at Duarte memorial