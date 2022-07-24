Opinion

A woman invented Monopoly to demonstrate the evils of capitalism

Maker Elizabeth Magie would no doubt have sent herself directly to jail if she’d known how influential today’s twisted version of her game would turn out to be

“Buy land — they aren’t making it any more,” quipped Mark Twain. It’s a maxim that would certainly serve you well in a game of Monopoly, the best-selling board game that has taught generations of children to buy up property, stack it with hotels and charge fellow players sky-high rents for the privilege of accidentally landing there...