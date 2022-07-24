WTF is Going On?

Bezos is half-mast, his boat stuck twixt his ego and a hard place in Rotterdam

The billionaire has built a superyacht that is a floating testament to his virility, but he can’t get it up and running when a bridge stands in the way

What do you do if you plan to live forever (or at least until your new six pack runs down)? If you’re Jeff Bezos you trade in your old wife for a shinier, more pneumatic model — less prone to giving away your fortune and more dedicated to maximising your presence in the here and now...