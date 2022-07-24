WTF is Going On?
Bezos is half-mast, his boat stuck twixt his ego and a hard place in Rotterdam
The billionaire has built a superyacht that is a floating testament to his virility, but he can’t get it up and running when a bridge stands in the way
24 July 2022 - 00:02
What do you do if you plan to live forever (or at least until your new six pack runs down)? If you’re Jeff Bezos you trade in your old wife for a shinier, more pneumatic model — less prone to giving away your fortune and more dedicated to maximising your presence in the here and now...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.