Humour

The Brits have rules around greetings, but they’ve got nothing on the Zulus

If you think the British are sticklers for good manners, try taking a trip down to KwaZulu-Natal and delivering some news to your uncle

By show of hands, have you ever had this experience? You’re breathless, sweating profusely and flustered because it’s 1.57pm and you’re trying to get to Incredible Connection at Menlyn Mall before it closes at 2pm. But you’re hopelessy lost like 90% of folks who have ever been inside Menlyn Mall. Come on, we’ve all been lost inside Menlyn Mall. You run up to a security guard and rap your query in rapid fire, Eminem, M134 Minigun machine gun fashion...