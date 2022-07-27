×

Lifestyle

‘Coolest former president’ Barack Obama releases 2022 summer playlist

Queen Bey and Africa's very own Burna Boy make this year's list

27 July 2022 - 12:00
Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
Former president Barack Obama has released his 2022 summer jams playlist to much praise. File image.
Former president Barack Obama has released his 2022 summer jams playlist to much praise. File image.
Image: Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva/via Reuters

The “coolest former president”, Barack Obama, has released his 2022 summer jams playlist and it features a mix of old and new hits. 

The popular former US statesman traditionally releases a list of 40+ songs annually that he listens to over the US summer season — our winter in SA.

The annual list usually features a mix of old and new songs and this year is no different, with 44 songs making the cut. 

This year they include Beyoncé with her new hit Break My Soul, Africa's own Burna Boy with Last Last, Koffee with Pull Up and Prince with Let's Go Crazy.

Obama shared the list on his social media pages, along with a request for song suggestions.

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies — it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add?”

Many took up his request, enthusiastically adding their favourite jams to the eclectic mix.

Obama's previous lists were usually available on music streaming platform Spotify, but it is unclear if this year's one will be, given the end the partnership with the platform.

In June, the Obamas' media company Higher Ground signed a multiyear deal with Amazon — owned by Audible — to make original audio content after ending its three-year run with Spotify.

