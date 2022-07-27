Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg told employees on the call, which took place on June 30, that Reels represented a “huge opportunity” for Meta, but also noted that the format was “still only about 15% of the size of TikTok”.
Instagram addresses user backlash for ‘trying to be like TikTok’
The Jenner-Kardashian sisters called out the app in the wake of the “experiments” being rolled out
Image: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has defended the changes being made to the social media platform after backlash from users.
The platform came under fire earlier this week from users, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, over changes being made to make it more like competitor TikTok, according to The Guardian. Jenner led calls for the app to “stop trying to be TikTok”.
According to the site, these changes include pushing for TikTok-style “reels” videos, “an extremely algorithmic main feed” and “heavy promotion of the TikTok-style 'remix' feature”.
This has reportedly made it harder for users to find content from their friends and family.
Meta last month unveiled sweeping redesigns of Facebook and Instagram, imitating rival TikTok's look and algorithmically-driven recommendations of viral short videos.
