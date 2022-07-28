The third Redhill Arts Festival is set to take place this weekend — and this one will be the biggest yet, with theatre productions, a music festival, art exhibition, kids' entertainment, markets and plenty of good food.
The festival was started in 2017 by Redhill School in Morningside as a celebration of the arts in SA. “As a school, we recognise the vital role played by the arts, be it in education or throughout society. RedFest, our annual arts festival, is the school’s way of promoting our South African artists and our vibrant culture,” says Joseph Gerassi, executive head of the school.
It also provides a platform for the institution’s pupils to showcase their talents alongside some of SA’s best and most promising artists.
Need weekend plans? The Redhill Arts Festival is back and bigger than ever
The event has something for everyone, from theatre to markets, a music festival and kids’ entertainment
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The festival takes place from Friday to Sunday, but will kick off with an art exhibition on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Curated by artist Kim Lieberman and titled ARTIVISM: Every Artist an Activist, it will feature the likes of William Kentridge, John Phalane and Senzeni Marasela.
There will be a night market on Friday, from 4pm to 9pm, while on Saturday and Sunday it will take place from 9am to 4pm.
On Saturday, a big outdoor music festival is scheduled to take place from 5pm to 10pm with artists Shekhinah, Matthew Mole, Electronic Drum Movement, Ayanda MVP, Jamie-Lee Sexton and Zinah.
Image: Supplied
Kids can enjoy an interactive children’s play area on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm, and on Sunday the whole family can come together for a picnic or singalong with the National Children’s Theatre between 2pm and 3pm.
Music, film, dance and theatre productions will run throughout the weekend.
Many of the events will be free, with something for everyone. For a full festival programme, visit the Redhill Arts Festival website.
