SPOTLIGHT | Paw power, African wine team hit our screens; catch Comic Con action; win prizes
Family fun as ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ opens; highlights and movie previews from San Diego Comic Con; refugee sommeliers share their story in doccie ‘Blind Ambition’
This week’s episode of Spotlight is filled with new cinema releases, documentaries and a new local action drama series to stream.
The wait is over as animated film DC League of Super-Pets releases in cinemas. It centres on villain Lex Luthor’s obsession with destroying the Justice League, with the aid of Lulu, a menacing guinea pig. But the Super-Pets will stop at nothing to protect the League. Dwayne Johnson is Superman’s dog Krypto and Kevin Hart voices Ace in this hilarious film. Don’t miss the insert of Spotlight’s very own special advance screening, and recommendations by the kids after their Xtreme experience of the film at Nu Metro Emperor’s Palace.
Along with coverage of the San Diego Comic Con, we also feature trailer releases for comic character movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Black Adam and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as cinema event movies return in force.
The talk of the town is the much-anticipated local Netflix action drama series, Justice Served, streaming from July 29. Dealing with contemporary themes, the series boasts the cream of the crop in local talent: Hlomla Dandala, Lerato Mvlase, Morne Visser and more. Presenter Collette Prince had the chance to interview the cast about the series and their roles.
A second segment of interviews is with four extraordinary Zimbabwean refugees who formed the first team of sommeliers from their country to enter the World Wine Blind Tasting Championships. The documentary film about them, Blind Ambition, tells a very uplifting and moving story about pushing boundaries against the odds.
There is also forthcoming movie news, and a peek at next week’s big action release: Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock.
