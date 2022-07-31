Humour
Filling our petrol tanks has never been more traumatic for our wallets
Just so you know, the horror you experience at the petrol pump while it gallops way over the R1,000 mark is universal
31 July 2022 - 00:01
The slightly podgy man with an above-average-sized cranium drove onto the forecourt of the petrol station in the kind of good mood that comes from listening to Nat King Cole on his car stereo...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.