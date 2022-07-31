×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Lifestyle

Humour

Filling our petrol tanks has never been more traumatic for our wallets

Just so you know, the horror you experience at the petrol pump while it gallops way over the R1,000 mark is universal

31 July 2022 - 00:01

The slightly podgy man with an above-average-sized cranium drove onto the forecourt of the petrol station in the kind of good mood that comes from listening to Nat King Cole on his car stereo...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Beyoncé pays tribute to family and fans as ‘Renaissance’ officially drops Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | US pastor robbed of nearly R17m worth of jewellery during live-streamed ... Lifestyle
  3. Will Smith, in new video, says he is 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap Lifestyle
  4. FNB gives customers unlimited access to Slow Lounges for three months Travel
  5. Discovery Life has redefined its severe illness cover to factor in Covid-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

'Criminals can't have more rights than law-abiding citizens': Malema
'The ANC is at its weakest,' says Ramaphosa as policy conference gets under way