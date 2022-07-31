Motoring Review
The ‘refined’ Ford Everest is still solid as a rock
31 July 2022 - 00:00
Buyers are not short of options for seven-seat SUVs based on pickup underpinnings...
Buyers are not short of options for seven-seat SUVs based on pickup underpinnings...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.