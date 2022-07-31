Opinion

Want to know how to get rich quick? Maybe you already are ...

There are many currencies in life, the least important of which is cash

Whenever the word “currency” is mentioned, people immediately think of money, of a medium of exchange, of exchange rates and purchasing power parity, and of where best to store their cash. Currency is issued, and often backed (tacitly or contractually) by governments. Because currency is accepted as good payment for goods and services, it can also be a store of value...